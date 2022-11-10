Attack On INEC Offices In Ogun And Osun States

INEC office in Abeokuta South Local Government Area has been attacked and set ablaze Thursday morning, 10th November, 2022.

Statement by INEC national commissioner for information, Festus Okoye notes that The attack was carried out by unidentified persons that overpowered the security personnel on duty and set the entire building ablaze.

The main building and all the Commission’s movable assets in the office were destroyed.

Materials affected include 904 ballot boxes, 29 voting cubicles, 30 megaphones, 57 election bags, 8 electric power generators and 65,699 uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

Similarly, the INEC office in Ede South Local Government Area of Osun state was attacked and set ablaze.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, 10th of November, 2022 when some unidentified persons attacked the building and set a portion of it ablaze.

Fortunately, the damage was limited to a section of the building and only some furniture items were destroyed.