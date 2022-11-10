FG warns users against ‘mobile apps group’ over Trojan

The Nigerian Communications Commission, through its Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) is advising Users to refrain from downloading apps developed by Mobile apps Group, uninstall identified malicious apps and install up-to-date anti-malware solution to detect and remove malware.

A statement by the commission’s public affairs Director, Reuben Muoka, notes that the Nigeria Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT) has continued to observe Mobile apps Group’s trend of distributing Trojans and adware-infected apps of which the current batch has already been downloaded over a million times.

The malicious apps are Bluetooth Auto Connect; Bluetooth App Sender; Driver: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB; and Mobile transfer: smart switch.

These delay the display of advertisements for up to three days after installation to avoid detection but users are later bombarded with advertisements and directed to malicious phishing websites in the Chrome browser. While the device is idle, the malicious app can open Chrome tabs in the background. Some of the sites it opens are pay-per-click pages that generate revenue for the developers. There’s also risk of theft of sensitive user data; privacy breach, as well as stealth download or installation of additional malware when adverts are clicked.