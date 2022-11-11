NHRC Inaugurates Editorial Board
For proper and adequate documentation of Human Rights issues in line with international best practices, the National human rights Commission has inaugurated the Editorial advisory board of the Nigerian National Human rights Commission
Omenka Amarachukwu reports that the journal is a tool to access the commission and evaluate compliance of human rights norms and standards
The event also provided an opportunity for the presentation of a 21 article journal, a publication of updates and knowledge on human rights issues.
