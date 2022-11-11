Search
NHRC Inaugurates Editorial Board

Suleiman IdrisNovember 11, 2022 11:38 am 0

For proper and adequate documentation of Human Rights issues in line with international best practices, the National human rights Commission has inaugurated the Editorial advisory board of the Nigerian National Human rights Commission

Omenka Amarachukwu reports that the journal is a tool to access the commission and evaluate compliance of human rights norms and standards

The event also provided an opportunity for the presentation of a 21 article journal, a publication of updates and knowledge on human rights issues.

