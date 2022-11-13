INEC Refutes Purported Investigation Of Criminal Forfeiture Against APC Presidential Candidate

INEC has reacted to a purported press statement, alleging that the Commission has commenced investigation into a case of criminal forfeiture against the APC Presidential candidate, Tinubu in the forthcoming General Election and is liaising with a Court in the United States of America in pursuit of same to determine possible violation of the guidelines or the Electoral Act 2022.

A statement by INEC national commissioner for information, Festus Okoye notes that the said Press Release did not emanate from the Commission nor is it pursuing the purported course of action. It is the handiwork of mischief makers and utterly fake.

The public is advised to ignore the Press Release.