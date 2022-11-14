Troops Clear Camps, Repel Attack in Kaduna

Dozen of bandits who attempted to attacked kankomi community in chikun local government area have been forced to retreat by the fire power of troops of the Nigerian Army and in the process neutralised one of the attackers.

Bandits made an attempt to infiltrate the location of the troops and they were seriously dealt with by the troops, the gun duel which lasted for an hour resulted in neutralising one of

kidnappers wearing military camouflage, while others escaped with various gunshots.

However troops discovered remains of three locals suspected to be killed by the fleeing bandits.

A statement by kaduna state commissioner for internal security and Home affairs Samuel Aruwan advised communities around the affected areas to report anyone with gunshot to the nearest security formations.