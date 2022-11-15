FAAN reopens Lagos airport runway

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN has reopened Runway 18L / 36R at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos to flight operations.

In a statement by the Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, the completion of works on the runway closed on 8th of July, 2022 will pave way for improved flight operations as necessary infrastructure including approach lights, runway threshold lights, have all been fully installed.

The statement further expressed the gratitude of FAAN to stakeholders, particularly the airline operators, for their perseverance, cooperation and collaboration while the project lasted.