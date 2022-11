Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara State have reaffirmed their commitment to work together to deliver all the Candidates fielded by the Party during the 2023 general election in the State.

This is the focus of a Political gathering of the party bigwigs and supporters held at the instance of the Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul-Aziz Yari at his home town, Talata Mafara.