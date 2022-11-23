Benefits Of Kolmani Oil Drilling Flag Off

The project will entail an in-situ Oil Refinery, this means on site refinery of up to 120,000 barrels per day capacity, a Gas processing plant of up to 500 million standard cubic feet per day, Power Plant of up to 300-megawatt capacity, as well as a Fertilizer Plant of 2,500 tons per day

It is no wonder key players are excited and optimistic about the commercial future currently unfolding along with the multifaceted potentials For prominent personalities from the north East, the historic event cannot be over emphasized.

They are unanimous that the hitherto small and quiet communities around the kolmani oil drilling site will not just be rejuvenated with activities of investors but also a win win for the people and the nation as another crude oil state fuels sustainable development