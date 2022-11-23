First Oil Drilling In The North Impact On Community

The fact that oil, also known as black gold fuels the global and Nigeria’s Economy Resonates across the value chains

Now for the people of Gombe and Bauchi states, there is high optimism that the black gold will soon be fueling their economy and empowering their unemployed as well.



Crude Oil, converted into petrol and diesel fuels various modes of transportation and the movement of goods and people around the globe contributing to global wealth growth.

Thirty year old Isa Musa is one of those employed as a security man at the site of the ongoing oil drilling. Though grateful that he is finally gainfully employed, he says his dream is to further his education to perfect his abilities.

His optimism of a better future resonates with others here, even though they are doing menial jobs at the moment

The ground breaking by President MUHAMMADU Buhari kickstarting oil drilling in kolmani is expected to be the key to unlocking the future Isa Musa and others like him envisaged for their children.

For key players here, it is time to harness the hydrocarbon buried beneath the soil

The commencement of oil drilling work at Kolmani between Bauchi and Gombe states experts say will monetise over one-billion-barrel crude oil deposits in the

OPLs 809 and 810 at the Kolmani field site in Bauchi and Gombe states.