The Candidates: Tinubu Seeks New Date To Appear.
The All Progressives Congress has asked for the postponement of their appearance
on The Candidates to a future date.
The team responsible for the Candidates is discussing the request by the APC and
has made adjustments to today’s outing to ensure the series continues to meet its
objective, which is to enable engagements that help Nigerians make informed
choices at the next election.
Tonight, a high level conversation will seek to chart a way forward for Nigeria by
looking at the issues that have come up during the town halls and ongoing
campaigns.
