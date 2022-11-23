The Candidates: Tinubu Seeks New Date To Appear.

The All Progressives Congress has asked for the postponement of their appearance

on The Candidates to a future date.

The team responsible for the Candidates is discussing the request by the APC and

has made adjustments to today’s outing to ensure the series continues to meet its

objective, which is to enable engagements that help Nigerians make informed

choices at the next election.

Tonight, a high level conversation will seek to chart a way forward for Nigeria by

looking at the issues that have come up during the town halls and ongoing

campaigns.