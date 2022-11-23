Search
The redesigned 200, 500, 1,000 naira notes.

November 23, 2022

New bank notes of the nation’s currency-The Naira has been formally unveiled.
President Muhammadu Buhari performed the official launch of the redesigned 200, 500 and 1000 Naira notes denomination with immense pride and satisfaction.

He said the need to take control of the nation’s currency in circulation as well as address the hoarding of Naira banknotes outside the banking system is urgent
State House Correspondent Adamu Sambo has the details

 

