INEC office set ablaze in Ebonyi

The INEC office in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi state has been set ablaze by yet to be identified armed persons.

The incident occurred around 10.00am this Sunday.

Although no casualties resulted from the attack, the main building and all the movable and immovable items inside it were destroyed. These include 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, large water storage tanks, assorted office furniture and yet to be determined quantities of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

A statement by the INEC national commissioner for information, Festus Okoye notes that The attention of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies has been drawn to the incident and have commenced investigation.

Sadly, this is the third attack on INEC Local Government office in less than three weeks following similar attacks on offices in Ogun and Osun States on 10th November 2022.