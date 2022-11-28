No attack on Zuma Rock checkpoint, no influx of bandits into Niger – Police

The Niger State Command Police has responded to what it described as a piece of fake news circulating within the some social media platform, which suggested that a group of Bandits had launched an attacked on a military check point at Zuma Rock axis and that there is a massive influx of bandits into Niger State via Birnin-Gwari Area.

The State Commissioner of Police , Ogundele Ayodeji, in a statement unequivocally stated that the report is false and untrue, adding that it is only a figment of the imagination of mischief makers whose intention is to cause panic in the public domain by originating such a report.

It’s further noted that indices which indicate such report is fake, was the alledged twenty four hours curfew imposed in Kagara and Rafi local government Areas of the state adding that there was attack at Zuma Rock, Suleja.

The CP Ayodeji enjoined members of the public to disregard such fabricated report and continue to go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation, molestation or any form of attack, as the police and other security agencies in the state are working round the clock towards ensuring a guaranteed secured environment

The Command also said it is privy to the modus operandi of bandits as regards reprisals, due to some successes recorded against the hoodlums during their recent escapades in the State, adding that strategies have been put in place to curtail such move, while urging ‘Nigerlites’ to equally continue to support the Police and other security agencies with accurate information for prompt intervention.