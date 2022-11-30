FG launches e-passport production centre in Canada

Nigerians living in Canada will now have access to the coveted 64-page 10-year validity passport.

This follows Tuesday’s roll out of the new enhanced e-passport and inauguration of the Central Passport Production Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

In a statement by Sola Fasure, his Media Adviser, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, noted that Nigeria is among the first five countries in the world to have this enhanced e-passport and the first in Africa.

The Minister commended the Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada for his commitment to ensuring that Canada had its own passport production centre, adding that with the new enhanced e-passport, Nigerians will now apply, pay and book their appointments online directly from the Nigeria Immigration Service Portal.

Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Idris Isah Jere, explained that until all applications on the old platforms are cleared, the Passport Issuing Desk in Canada will continue to issue both documents concurrently.

The event was graced by Nigerians living in Canada, diplomats, technical partners and immigration attachés, amongst others.