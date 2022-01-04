Imo Police Command Repels Attack on the Palace of Ezeimo

The Imo State Police Command has successfully repelled an attack and attempt at setting the Palace of Eze Imo, Eze Emmanuel Okeke ablaze, by men suspected to be members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Imo State Command, Micheal Abatam, indicates that the attack which occurred on Monday, January Third , 2022, at Ezioha, Amaifeke, in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, was repelled, by the Command’s tactical team, in synergy with the Vigilante Group in the area.

According to the statement, the hoodlums, in their numbers besieged the palace of the traditional ruler ,armed with assorted weapons, but were subdued by the tactical team, noting that while one of the hoodlums was neutralized , others escaped with bullet injuries.

Items recovered from the bandits are charms, one locally made improvised explosive device, and one pump action gun with four live cartridges among others.

The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, Rabiu Hussaini, has commended the Officers of the Command for their effort and also solicited the support of the people.