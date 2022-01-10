FAAN Arrests Touts
As part of effort to rid the nation’s airports of touting and extortion, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has arrested more than 90 persons, caught at both the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, carrying out nefarious activities.
A statement by FAAN Corporate Affairs General Manager, Henrietta Yakubu confirms that touts were arrested for various acts of illegality including Fake Covid-19 test results,Touting, Unauthorised entry, Trespass, Illegal Facilitation, Forgery, Loitering, Theft, Public nuisance & arguments, amongst others.
Of the total arrested, 59 were handed over to the airport police command in Abuja for prosecution, while 30 were handed over to the police force in Lagos.