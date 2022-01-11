NIMC Assures of Servers Security

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) reassures that its servers are fully optimised at the highest international security levels as custodian of the most important national database for Nigeria.

In a statement by Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, the Director-General of NIMC, Aliyu Aziz reiterates that NIMC has gone to great lengths to ensure the nation’s database is adequately secure and protected, especially given the spate of cyber-attacks on networks across the world.

The Commission and its infrastructure are certified to the ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System Standard which is revalidated annually and not on the AWS cloud platform or any public cloud in spite of availability of the NIMC Mobile App to the public for accessing their NIN on the go.

The Commission assures the public that it will continue to uphold the highest ethical standards in data security on behalf of the Federal Government and ensure compliance with data protection and privacy regulations.

Aziz adds that the NIMC MobileID application has no database within the app, nor does it store information in flat files.