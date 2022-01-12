Buhari Mourns Alao-Akala

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the Government and people of Oyo State on the passing of a former Governor of the State, Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala.

The President affirms that Otunba Alao-Akala served the country and the people of Oyo State with dedication, making very important contributions to the development of institutions and communities.

The President trusts that the Alao-Akala family, friends and associates will honour his vision of entrenching good governance in the country and passion to lift the downtrodden in the society.

The President prays God Almighty to grant the departed eternal rest and comfort those left to mourn him.