Trial of Nnamdi Kanu Continues Today

The trial of the acclaimed leader of the Proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High court Abuja has been adjourned to Wednesday 19th January 2022.

The trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako gave the order this Tuesday.

Nnamdi Kanu who had earlier jumped bail is standing trial on seven counts charge which the prosecution has amended to fifteen counts.

With this amended counts charge Nnamdi Kanu is expected to take a fresh plea to the amended counts.

The Prosecution Counsel Shuaibu Labaram took the leave of the court to amend the earlier charge with the new fifteen counts.

The Defendant Counsel Mike Ezeokeme, SAN objected to the defendant taking a plea on the counts which he had not been briefed and conferred with his counsel.

The trial could not continue due to the objection raised by the Counsel of the defendant on the purported late service of the amended charge.

With the adjournment, Nnamdi Kanu is expected to take his plea at the resumed trial date.