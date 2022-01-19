Trial Of Nnamdi Kanu Continues



The acclaimed leader of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu has been arraigned on the fifteen counts charge preferred against him by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Nnamdi Kanu pleaded not guilty to all the

fifteen counts charge preferred against him.

having taken his plea, the Prosecution Counsel Shaibu Labaran told the court that the prosecution was ready to proceed on the matter.

Counsel to the defendant Mike Ozekhome, SAN informed the court of two pending applications, one to quash the fifteen counts charge and the second application was the motion for the bail of Nnamdi Kanu.

After argument and counter argument on the preliminary objection, by both Counsel,the court ruled that the preliminary objection will be heard before Commencement of trial.

Due to the fact that the Prosecution has the right of reply to the preliminary objection raised by the defendant, the court adjourned hearing of the preliminary objection to

the 16th of February, 2022.