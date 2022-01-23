Maritime Security Commends Nigeria

The United Nations office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has applauded Nigeria’s leadership role and commitment in curbing Maritime crimes

In a statement, Head, Strategic CommunicaiIon, Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Usman said, the Executive Director UNODC ,Ghada Fathi wali gave the Commendation in New York.

She stated that the successful collaboration between Nigeria and UNODC, as evidenced by the Global Maritime Crime programme and the strategic vision for Africa launched in 2021 has encouraged the organization to extend its partnership beyond National Governments to Regional Organisations.

First time in Africa, Nigeria successfully secured the prosecution of ten pirates in July 2021,sequel

to President Muhammad Buhari, assenting to the suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences (POMO) bill, making Nigeria to become the first Country in the West and Central African Sub-Regions to promulgate a Stand-Alone Law against piracy on the 24TH of June 2019