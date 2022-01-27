Buhari Greets Ayo Bamgbose, Nigeria’s First Professor Of Linguistics, At 90

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Professor Emeritus Ayo Bamgbose, the first Professor of Linguistics in Nigeria and the Foundation President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL) on the occasion of his 90th birthday January 27, 2022.

The President uses the occasion of the erudite professor’s birthday to thank him for his excellent contributions to education and scholarly understanding of Nigerian languages.

The President notes that through Bamgbose’s widely published books, journals and reviews, the renowned professor’s dedication and versatility in Orthographies of Nigerian Languages, which is recognised both nationally and internationally, will continue to be an important guide to the academia, knowledge seekers and the general public, who seek to understand Nigeria’s cultural and linguistic diversity.

President Buhari joins family, friends and well-wishers in praying that the nonagenarian enjoys more years of health and happiness.