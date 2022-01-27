Police Helicopter In Controlled Safe-Landing In Bauchi

The Nigeria Police Force Helicopter, Bell 429 5N-MDA, flying from Abuja to Bauchi on Wednesday February 26, 2022, was involved in a controlled safe landing at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi.

A statement by force public relations Officer Frank Mba indicates that The aircraft did not crash as being reported in some sections of the media and none of the occupants sustained injury and

All six on board including the pilot and co-pilot are in good condition.

Similarly, the aircraft, which was flown by one of the best Police Pilots, was professionally safe-landed with minor damage on the rear rotor as a result of obstacle at the landing spot. The incident occurred around 7:30PM (local time).

Meanwhile, The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has commended the Police Air-Wing for their professionalism in safe-landing the aircraft and averting any serious air-mishap.