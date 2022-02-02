NCAA Clears Emirates to Resume flight Operations

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA has approved the resumption of Emirates flight to Nigeria following the review and acceptance of the “Safety Decision reached between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nigeria.

A Statement by the NCAA Director General, Capital Musa Nuhu indicated that Air peace and Emirates Airlines are at liberty to resume scheduled passenger flights between Nigeria and UAE under the terms and conditions of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between the two countries.

The re- instalment clearance agreed that All parties must ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 Travel Protocols of both countries.