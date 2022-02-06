NDLEA Seize 22,160kg illicit drugs in Nationwide raids
Over 22,160 kilograms of illicit substances have been seized in a sting operation conducted in eight states by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.
These substances are identified as Codeine syrups, Methamphetamine, loud and cannabis sativa among others believed to have fueled a lot of criminal activities in the country.
29 suspects were arrested in connection with the crime, as well 268 debit cards seized from one of the suspect.
Meanwhile NDLEA says it has destroyed 3 hectares of 4 dry season cannabis farms in Igbogiri forest of Orhionwon local governmet area of Edo state.
