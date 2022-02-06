President Macky Sall of Senegal, Takes Over as the New Chairperson of the African Union (AU) for 2022

The Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) have elected H.E. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, as the new Chairperson of the African Union for the year 2022. The event took place Saturday 5 February 2022 during the ongoing Thirty-Fifth (35th) Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union, holding physically at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa under the theme: “Strengthening Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthening Agro-Food Systems, Health and Social Protection Systems for the Acceleration of the Human, Social and Economic Development”.

President Macky Sall of Senegal is taking over the baton of command from H.E. Felix- Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who has concluded his term as the Chairperson of the African Union for the year 2021. The event took place during the official opening of the 35th AU Summit of Heads of State and Government, in the presence of the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Deputy Chairperson of the AUC, H.E Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, representatives of the UN, the Regional Economic Commission, dignitaries and invited guests as well as the AU staff.