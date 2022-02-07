Search
Buhari receives UN Deputy Sec.-Gen. Amina Mohammed

Suleiman IdrisFebruary 7, 2022 2:09 pm 0
President Muhammadu Buhari receives The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Ms. Amina J. Mohammed during a private audience on the sideline of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads and Government of African Union held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
May be an image of 2 people, furniture and indoor
L-R; President Muhammadu Buhari and Assistant Secretary-General and Assistant Administrator, Director, United Nations Development Programmes Regional Bureau for Africa, Ms Ahunna Eziakonwa during a private audience on the sideline of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads and Government of African Union held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
