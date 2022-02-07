Buhari receives UN Deputy Sec.-Gen. Amina Mohammed
President Muhammadu Buhari receives The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Ms. Amina J. Mohammed during a private audience on the sideline of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads and Government of African Union held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
L-R; President Muhammadu Buhari and Assistant Secretary-General and Assistant Administrator, Director, United Nations Development Programmes Regional Bureau for Africa, Ms Ahunna Eziakonwa during a private audience on the sideline of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads and Government of African Union held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
