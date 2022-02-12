Search
Lagos: Building collapse at Onike,Yaba Lagos

Abdul JimohFebruary 12, 2022 8:26 pm 0

A three-storey building under construction in Akanbi Crescent in the Yaba area of Lagos State has collapsed.
The building collapsed into another beside it.

There are indications that some people are still trapped in the structure as eye

witness account indicates that a 16-year-old boy and another adult male have come out of the rubble.
Reports indicated that a part of the building had collapsed late last year, and all efforts to stop its construction failed.
Emergency responders and Managers Unit are presently at the scene to contain the situation.

