President Buhari Approves Two Personal Aides To First Lady

Abdul JimohFebruary 12, 2022 8:41 pm 0

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of two more personal aides to the First Lady, Mrs. A’isha Muhammadu Buhari.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu says, A’isha Rimi, a law graduate of the University of Buckingham in England is appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Legal Matters, Office of the First Lady.

A’isha is a resourceful administrative executive and a founding partner at Africa Law Practice, a commercial law firm in Nigeria.
The President has also approved the appointment of Dr. Zabah Muhammad Jawa as Personal Physician to the First Lady.
Dr. Jawa is a Senior Consultant in Nuclear medicine and European Certified in Nuclear Medicine.
He is a Fellow of the College of Radiologists of Nigeria and Fellow of the South African College of Nuclear Physicians.

