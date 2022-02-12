President Buhari Approves Two Personal Aides To First Lady

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of two more personal aides to the First Lady, Mrs. A’isha Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu says, A’isha Rimi, a law graduate of the University of Buckingham in England is appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Legal Matters, Office of the First Lady.

A’isha is a resourceful administrative executive and a founding partner at Africa Law Practice, a commercial law firm in Nigeria.

The President has also approved the appointment of Dr. Zabah Muhammad Jawa as Personal Physician to the First Lady.

Dr. Jawa is a Senior Consultant in Nuclear medicine and European Certified in Nuclear Medicine.

He is a Fellow of the College of Radiologists of Nigeria and Fellow of the South African College of Nuclear Physicians.