Buhari Receives President Of Ghana

President Muhammadu Buhari this Tuesday granted audience to his Ghanian Counterpart Nana Akuffor- Addo.

President Buhari and the Ghanian leader held talks behind closed doors that lasted about one hour but details of their discussions were not made public.

The high-level engagement might not be unconnected with efforts at finding lasting solutions to the recent wave of unconstitutional changes of Government in the sub-region.

The ECOWAS leaders had strongly condemned the military coups in Guinea, Mali, and Burkina Faso describing them as inimical to peace, stability, and development.

President Akuffor-Addo is the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS.