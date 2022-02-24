APC Appoints Zonal Congress Committees

The All Progressives Congress CECPC has appointed Commitees for the Saturday 12th March, 2022 Zonal Congresses.

In a statement by the National Secretary APC Caretaker Extraordinary and Convention Planning Committee, John James Akpanudoedehe, the Chairmen of the Committees are all members of the CECPC, while secretaries are selected from amongst the Deputy Governors from their respective geo-political zones.

Meetings of zonal stakeholders the statement adds hold on Saturday, 26 February, 2022 at the respective geo-political zones..