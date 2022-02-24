FG Plans Special Evacuation Flights For Nigerians In Ukraine

Federal Government of Nigeria is planning for special flight operation to evacuate her citizens from Ukraine in view of the escalating tension between that country and Russia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama in an exclusive interview with NTA said the Nigerian embassy in Kiev has been contacted to arrange those wishing to the return home from other areas including Donestk and Luhensk.

The minister assured Nigerians that the ministry is following the event since beginning and promised to do everything for the safety of Nigerians in Ukraine, particularly students.

The Russians have started attacking military installation in Ukraine amidst worries and accusations by the western world of imminent invasion which Vladimir Putin repeatedly denied