Buhari mourns Hallmark publisher Emaka Obasi

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the Obasi family, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) in mourning the passing of Publisher of Hallmark Newspapers, Prince Emeka Obasi.

The President also commiserates with friends and professional colleagues, especially members of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) over the sad loss of the veteran journalist and administrator, who served as Commissioner of Information in Abia State.

President Buhari affirms that Prince Obasi lived a patriotic life, contributing to the growth of the nation and welfare of citizens, setting up legacies like the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), which organises the annual Zik Prize in Leadership Awards.

President Buhari prays that God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort all those who mourn him.