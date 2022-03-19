FG provides update on electricity supply

Federal Government says remarkable progress has been achieved in the ongoing efforts to restore electricity supply across the country following the recent disruption of supply

A statement by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu states that so far the gas pipeline affected by acts of vandalism has been restored and the Okpai power plant has resumed power generation.

Also the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc has been directed to enter into fast-track negotiation on an interim energy sales agreement with a view to bringing the new Okpai two power plant on the grid.

In addition, Federal Government says in order to optimize the capacity utilisation of the power plants owned by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved a special gas pricing for emergency contracting of gas from the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Limited to increase generation.

Federal Government reassures all electricity consumers that all relevant agencies involved in the restoration of normalcy in power supply have been charged to act in the context of the emergency state of the industry