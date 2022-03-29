COAS on assessment visit to scene of Kaduna-Abuja train attack

Chief of the Army Staff Lt General Faruk Yahaya has order troops to intensity Search and Rescue Operations with a view to Hunt down terrorists who mastermind attack on Kaduna Abuja train Monday night.

The Chief of Army State Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya gave the charge during an assessment visit to the scene of Kaduna – Abuja train attack.

The Army Chief who was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, ordered the troops of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to intensify their search and rescue operations to ensure that the kidnapped victims are rescued unconditionally.

He also assured Nigerians that the troops will be undeterred and vehement in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality.