Senate calls for bombardment of Terrotists enclaves in Kaduna.

Senate has urged the Nigerian army and Airforce to carry out a sustained Bombardment of terrorists enclave in and arround Kaduna State to restore peace and security. 0

This followed a motion by Senator Uba Sani who drew the attention of the Senate to increased attacks in the state by Terrorists and Bandits with the latest attack on the Kaduna Airport and the Abuja- Kaduna bound Train.

Senators were worried that the attack on the train is an indication that the terrorists are restrategising and therefore the Federal government should declare a full scale war against them.

Senate observed a minute silence in honour of those who lost thier lives in these attacks.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has written to Senate requesting the confirmation of Four Persons as executive commissioners in the board of the Nigerian Upstream regulatory commission.