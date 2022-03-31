Ramadan Moon Sighting

Muslims in Nigeria advised to look out for the crescent that will signifies the commencent of Ramadan Fast from tomorrow 1st of April 2022 equivalent to 1443 After Hjra.

The Nigeria Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs in a statement by the Director of Administration Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, said the search for the new moon should commence immediately after sunset on Friday, April 1st, 2022.

The statement added that If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character, the Sultan of Sokoto who is also the President-General of the supreme council for Islamic Affairs will declare Saturday, 2nd April 2022 as the first day of Ramadan.

If the crescent is not sighted however that day, then, Sunday, 3rd April 2022, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan according to the statement

The following numbers are to be contacted: