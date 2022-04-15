INEC suspends voter registration in Imo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise (CVR) exercise in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State.

This is sequel to a report by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Emeka Ezeonu, to the effect that Mr. Nwokorie Anthony, a staff of the Imo State office of the Commission involved in the ongoing CVR exercise, was shot dead by unknown gunmen at Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area.

The REC further reported that the State Office is making efforts to locate the whereabouts of the two remaining staff involved in the registration exercise.

The Commission extends its condolences to the family of Nwokorie Anthony and prays that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.