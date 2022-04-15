Oyeyemi felicitates with Christians, calls for absolute compliance with road traffic Rules

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps Dr Boboye Oyeyemi felicitates with the Christian faithfuls, and called on all motorists to ensure full compliance to all road traffic laws. He made the call to motorists across the country as they gear up towards a hitch free year 2020 Easter celebration.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, all personnel have been adequately briefed on the imperatives of ensuring that motorists are made to drive in accordance with the stipulation of the Nigerian Highway Code and other regulations on best road practices.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi while felicitating with the Christian faithfuls ahead of this year’s celebration of the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Christ, beckoned on them to manifest love care and obedience to established laws so as to portray the lessons of the Holy Week in positive light.

He noted that the Corps will continue to sustain every arrangement already in place to ensure the safety of all road users, including aggressive public education campaigns and effective deployment of operational materials to enforce law and order.

He warned drivers to desist from all forms of overloading of vehicles either with persons, animals or with goods and excessive speed among other bad road use behaviours.

While urging them to exhibit more tolerance and imbibe patience, the Corps Marshal further called on Nigerians to cooperate with law enforcement agents and ensure maximum compliance with all established laws so as to avoid the wrath of the law.

He wished all travellers a happy and safe celebration reminding members of the public to always tune in to the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM for real time traffic update and road safety education and also endeavour to call the FRSC call centre through the toll free line: 122 to report any emergencies.