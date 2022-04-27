AIB Releases Preliminary Reports On Four Aircraft Accidents

The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) has released four preliminary reports on serious incidents and accident which occured between November last year and January 2022 involving aircraft owned and operated by United Nigeria Airlines Limited, Max Air, Air Peace and the Nigerian Police Air Wing.

A statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs

AIB, Tunji Oketunbi confirmed that the details of the preliminary reports can be found on the bureau’s website www.aib.gov.ng.

It’s to be noted that, preliminary reports are not the final reports as they only contain details of the initial facts, discussions and findings surrounding the occurrences; which include information gathered from witness statements, flight recorders, Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS) Data, Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) data, and preliminary inspection of the accident sites and the wreckages.

AIB therefore reported that investigations on these serious incidents and accident are still ongoing and final reports will be released at the conclusions of the respective investigations.