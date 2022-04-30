Senate President celebrates Nigerian workers on May Day

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has sent his best wishes to the Nigerian workers on the occasion of 2022 May Day.

In a statement by the special adviser to the President of the Senate on media and publicity Ola Awoniyi Senator Lawan also celebrated the workers for their immense contributions to the development of the nation.



He also acknowledged thier patriotic cooperation with the government and and other institutions in the collective efforts to address societal challenges.

Senator Lawan in the spirit of May Day, appealed for a speedy and amicable resolution of the ongoing negotiations between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) to ensure that Nigerian universities reopen for learning and research.