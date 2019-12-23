Kebbi State Governor, Bagudu Appoints Two New Traditional Rulers

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has approved the appointment of two new prominent traditional rulers in the state.

They are Barrister Muhammadu Sambo Aliyu Bello as Magajin Rafin Gwandu and Muhammadu Zayyanu B. Rasheed as the new District Head of Gwandu (Sarkin Gabas Gwandu) in Gwandu Local Government.

The appointment is contained in an official document signed by the Permanent Secretary Ministry for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Muhammad Sani Umar.

The appointment of Barrister Muhammadu Sambo Aliyu Bello as Magajin Rafin Gwandu followed the demised of the immediate past Magajin Rafin Gwandu, Magajin Rafi Abdullahi Bayero.

Born in 1965, Barrister Muhammadu Sambo Aliyu Bello attended Nasarawa Primary School Birnin Kebbi, Federal Government College Sokoto and graduated with a law degree from Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto in 1989.

He has been engaged in business and practice of law since obtaining his degree. He is married to two wives with children.

The newly appointed District Head of Gwandu (Sarkin Gabas Gwandu) Muhammadu Zayyanu B. Rasheed was born in 1965 and holds National Diploma in Metrology from Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi in 1991.

Before his appointment he was a staff in the Technical Department at the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) as transport officer.

He is married to one wife with children.

Muhammadu Zaiyanu B. Rasheed succeeds his late father Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Mai-Wurno who passed away recently.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu wished the newly appointed Magajin Rafin Gwandu Barrister Muhammadu Sambo Aliyu and the new District Head of Gwandu (Sarkin Gabas Gwandu) Muhammadu Zayyanu B. Rasheed, Allah’s guidance and success in steering the affairs of their respective domains.

Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari

Chief Press Secretary