Adnan, Saudi Arabian Ambassador Visits Speaker Gbajabiamila

July 24, 2019
Adnan, Saudi Arabian Ambassador Visits Speaker Gbajabiamila

The Ambassador of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria Adnan bin Mahmood Bostaji this Tuesday paid a Courtesy Visit to the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila to congratulate him on his election as the speaker of the House.

The Saudi Ambassador who wished him success in his new job expressed confidence in his ability to lead the lower chamber.

Ambassador Bostaji also discussed the bilateral relationship between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria and ways of further developing it.

On his part, Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives acknowledged the cordial and historic relationship between the two countries and commended Ambassador Bostaji for enhancing relationships between the two countries and assured of his support at all times.

