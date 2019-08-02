Saudi to Support Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption War

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria H.E Mr Adnan bin Mahmood Bustaji has this Thursday received the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu at the Suadi Embassy in Abuja. Their discussions during the visit centered on ways of mutual cooperation between Saudi Arabia And Nigeria in combating corruption.

EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria H.E Mr Adnan bin Mahmood Bustaji



The Ambassador commended the efforts of the commission in fighting corruption in Nigeria and pledged the Kingdom’s support for the success of the Anti Corruption drive of the Nigerian government.



EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu commended the Leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in combating corruption decisively through establishing Anti Corruption Agency hoping that Nigeria will benefit from the wide experience of the Kingdom in this regard.