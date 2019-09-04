Vice President OSINBAJO To Participate in 2019 African Green Revolution Forum in Accra, Ghana

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, would be participating in the 2019 African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) in Accra, Ghana, themed: “Grow Digital: Leveraging Digital Transformation to Drive Sustainable Food Systems in Africa”.

The forum which opened on the 3rd of September will be taking place through the 6th of September, 2019 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The AGRF presents a premier platform for African and global leaders from both the public and private sectors to advance policies, programmes and investments as well as harnessing agriculture in ensuring food security, increasing income and promoting economic development in the continent.

Other African leaders expected at the forum include Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo, the host, President Faure Essozimna Gnassaingbe of Togo; President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire; and Rt. Hon. Edouard Ngirente, the Prime Minister of Rwanda.

Prof. Osinbajo and the other leaders at the forum will share their experiences in capturing the gains of the digital era to improve food systems, increase adaptation, and drive innovation to achieve the goals laid out in the Malabo Declaration of the African Union (2014) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 for the year 2030.

Specifically, the Vice President will participate in the presidential opening ceremony and panel discussion taking place later today.

Aspects of the forum will also honour the memory of the late former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr. Kofi Annan, who founded the AGRF and served as its first Chairperson.

Prof Osinbajo departs Abuja today and is expected back tomorrow in the country.

Laolu Akande

SSA Media and Publicity to Vice President