Xenophobic Attacks: Nigeria recalls High Commissioner to South Africa

September 4, 2019
In a swift response toto the Xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa,the Nigerian High commissioner to South Africa has been recalled for consultations


Impeccable sources in the Presidency also confirmed the stepping down of its participation at the world economic forum to be hosted by South Africa.


Similarly, the Nigerian Government insist on full compensation for losses suffered by Nigerians and Nigerian businesses in South African country.


President @MBuhari, Vice President ‘Yemi @ProfOsinbajo and Foreign Affairs Minister @GeoffreyOnyeama in a strategic engagement on Xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.


President Muhammadu Buhari had Wednesday morning, held a strategic engagement with vice president Yemi Osinbajo and Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama following renewed hostilities against the Nation’s interest in South Africa

