UAE Begins Vocational Training for 100 Nigerian Women

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday in Abuja began a vocational trainning programme for 100 Nigerian women under its women empowerment initiative.

The UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Fahad AL-Taffaq, said the programme was aimed at providing a platform for women’s social development and sustainability that would allow them acquire valuable skills.

“The aim is to promote self-reliance, employment creation and poverty alleviation in the society,” he said.

He further said that the initiative was being organised by the UAE embassy in Abuja, in collaboration with Sharjah Charity International, a UAE-based charity organisation, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abu Dhabi.

He added that the programme was to be implemented by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons ( NCFRMI) and Aids for Women Adolescents and Children International Organisation (AWACIO).

“I encourage the beneficiaries whom I prefer to call entrepreneurs to make the most of this opportunity and use it as a tool in changing their lives, those around them.

“Every contribution is very important for the economic development of Nigeria,” he said.

The Minister for Humanitarian affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk, said the vocational trainning would have a huge impact on the women, their families, communities and the nation as a whole.

“Many internally displaced persons and widows come under untold hardship in a a bid to access the basic necessities of life for themselves and their children.

“Empowering them would translate to tremendous benefits for their families and community.

“I look forward to a mutual beneficial relationship between the ministry and the embassy of the UAE and wish them success in the execution of the programme.

Also, Sen. Basheer Mohammed, Federal Commissioner of NCFRMI, said evidence had indicated that prolonged humanitarian assistance would make it more difficult for the beneficiaries to become self-reliant .

Mohammed added that the earlier livelihood interventions took place the easier it would be for displaced persons to regain their self esteem.

“The commission is providing training for 65 IDPs and widows from different camps within the FCT with funding from the UAE on tailoring and provision of starter packs to them upon completion.

“It is hoped that at the end of the 40 days trainning, these women will be equipped with skills that will shift them from dependency to self-reliance and intensify their role in the economic development of the country,” he said.

Dr. Claudia Okeke, CEO, Aids for Women, Adolescents and Children International Organisation (AWACIO), a non-governmental organisation, appreciated the UAE for the gesture towards enhancing the livelihood of widows in FCT.

“We appreciate the opportunity to empower 30 widows and these widows have been trained to use these grinding machines and can start their own businesses immediately.

“AWACIO would monitor the widows quarterly to provide feedback to the UAE on how they are being economically empowered, ” she said.