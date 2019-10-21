President Buhari Departs Abuja for Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi

President Muhammadu Buhari departs Abuja for Sochi to attend a 3-day Russia-Africa Summit, with focus on exploring and expanding opportunities in security, trade and investment, science and technology, and gas production.

The summit, which will be attended by African Heads of State, will bring fresh perspectives on some global issues and challenges like nuclear technology, energy development, digital transformation, environment, technical security, mining and steel, education, agriculture, infrastructure and development strategies.

An African Business Forum, which will bring together African and Russian business leaders, will be held during the event to enhance Russian investments in Africa, and promote African business interest in the host country.

He is accompanied by Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

The President will return to the country after the summit.