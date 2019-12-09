Adnan, Saudi Ambassador Receives Nigeria Festival Award

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, His Excellency Adnan Bostaji attended the 5th Nigeria Festival Awards on Sunday 8th December, during which the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa presented him with an award.

The award was in recognition of the His Excellency’s efforts in Nigeria since his assumption of duties in as the Saudi ambassador.

Hon. Dabiri-Erewa described the awards as being well deserved, commending the ambassador’s efforts in Nigeria, as well as his prompt intervention in securing the release of Zainab Aliyu.

In attendance were the former Minister of Defense Mansour Dan Ali, Chairman of the Investment Promotion Authority in Nigeria, a representative of the governor of Kaduna State, a representative of the Governor of Kano State, a representative of the Minister of Communications amongst other officials.