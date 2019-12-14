Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Receives Norwegian Ambassador, Kjemprud

The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E Chief Timipre Sylva, received today the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens-Petter Kjemprud in Abuja, Nigeria.

The meeting, amongst other items, explored possible points of bilateral cooperation between both Nations, especially concerning oil and gas with Nigeria and Norway as global energy powers, have a nearly similar trajectory in their respective growth within the Petroleum sector and would benefit immensely from a solid future-focused relationship.

Ambassador Kjemprud, who enthused his excitement about the hospitality he has enjoyed in Nigeria, outlined the prospects of an onshore-offshore collaboration between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Norway on Gas, said that his nation was looking at renewable energy for development programs geared towards the future

In a show of his commitment to advocating for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Chief Sylva encouraged Norway to explore the possibility of becoming a full member of the OPEC as the Nordic country, at present, still participates as an Observer.